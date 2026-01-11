What happens if 49ers lose, win or tie today against Eagles in Wild Card of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers were unable to win the NFC West and secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs after a crushing Week 18 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Now they will have to face the postseason playing practically all of their games on the road after a devastating schedule in which they have been hit by many injuries.

However, the hope of playing a Super Bowl in Santa Clara still exists for Kyle Shanahan. The first obstacle will be to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if 49ers lose today against Eagles in 2026 playoffs?

If the 49ers lose today against the Eagles in the 2026 NFL playoffs, they will be eliminated. That would end any aspirations they had of being one of the few teams to play a Super Bowl at home.

What happens if 49ers beat Eagles in playoffs?

If the 49ers defeat the Eagles, they will advance to the Divisional Round as the No. 6 seed. That would mean their next opponent would be the Seahawks on the road. There is no other possible scenario than going to Seattle.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Kyle Shanahan and 49ers could reportedly trade quarterback after final decision between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones

What happens if 49ers and Eagles tie today in playoffs?

If the 49ers and Eagles tie in the 2026 playoffs, the game would have to go to overtime. It is important to remember that under the new NFL rules, each team must have possession of the ball at least once. This would only be avoided if the defense scores a safety on the first drive.

Advertisement

What happens if Eagles lose today to 49ers in 2026 playoffs?

If the Eagles lose against the 49ers, they will be officially eliminated, opening a very interesting debate about the future of Nick Sirianni as head coach. After many controversies between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, the wide receiver could also be on his way out with a loss.