Nick Bosa breaks social media silence to ‘celebrate’ Ryan Clark’s ESPN firing

The 49ers player specifically took to X to make it clear that he was more than happy about ESPN firing Ryan Clark.

Nick Bosa took to X with a pretty simple post, seemingly celebrating Ryan Clark getting fired. But according to reports, there’s a clear reason behind why Bosa made the post in the first place.

Bosa apparently wasn’t happy with comments made by Clark, the now-former ESPN analyst, back in 2024. Clark had called out Bosa, telling him to shut up and play. That seems to have been the trigger for Bosa being more than happy about Clark’s firing.

“I’m just waiting for all the people who comment under political and sports things to shut up and dribble or to shut up and play football, to tell him to shut up and rush,” Clark said on The Pivot back in October 2024.

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Mixed reactions to Bosa’s post

Fans responding to Bosa’s post had mixed reactions. Some backed the 49ers pass rusher, while others criticized him, believing he was targeting the Black community by celebrating Clark’s firing. However, it’s worth remembering that Clark had previously called for critics to go after Bosa in 2024 after Bosa wore a MAGA hat during a teammate’s postgame interview.

“Hahahahahahahaha. I envy the roll out you get by just posting an ok symbol. People are nuts. They dont realize or care to realize the truth. They are so shallow all they can do is look at skin color and think that has to be it. Not realizing they are looking very shallow,” fan Chuck King wrote in reply to Bosa’s post.

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To be clear, the actual reason ESPN fired Clark doesn’t have anything directly to do with Bosa or that 2024 drama. While ESPN hasn’t given an official reason, The Athletic reported his departure may have been due to his behavior during shows.

How long was Clark at ESPN, and what was his salary?

Ryan Clark worked at ESPN for 11 years, having originally joined the network in 2015 following his retirement from the NFL. At the time of his departure, his estimated salary was more than $2 million per year, a deal he negotiated in early 2024 that placed him among the network’s top-paid NFL analysts.