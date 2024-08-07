Amid Brandon Aiyuk's trade rumors, Christian McCaffrey, star running back of the San Francisco 49ers, has accidentally revealed the future of the wide receiver.

This offseason has been very challenging for the 49ers. The NFC West team enters the 2024 NFL season as a main contender to win the Super Bowl, but these odds may change slightly in the upcoming days.

Recently, the rumors surrounding Brandon Aiyuk have shaken the club. However, it now seems there’s clarity regarding this matter, and the 49ers have already made up their mind about him.

Christian McCaffrey slips up, reveals Brandon Aiyuk’s future

The offseason is coming to an end, and the 49ers must decide what they’ll do with Brandon Aiyuk. The wide receiver is not set to receive a contract extension, which is why the club is seeking to trade him as soon as possible.

As of today, no trade has been confirmed by the 49ers. Nevertheless, Christian McCaffrey may have accidentally revealed the future of Brandon Aiyuk through a surprising statement.

While talking with NFL.com, Christian McCaffrey was asked about the group that will face the upcoming season. He talked about Brandon Aiyuk but referred to him as a “former teammate” before correcting to “teammate,” indicating that the running back knows the wideout will probably leave the team soon.

“Obviously, as a former teammate, or teammate of his in general, or any teammate that you have, you love and respect them and want the best for them,” Christian MCCaffrey said.

Earlier today, the Patriots closed the door to the potential arrival of Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers are still searching for a team interested in his services, but it seems like a matter of time before the announcement of his departure.

Where will Brandon Aiyuk play in the 2024 NFL season?

It looks like Brandon Aiyuk’s time with the 49ers will come to an end soon. The wideout is seeking a lucrative contract extension that the club is not willing to give, making a trade imminent.

According to reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the frontrunners to acquire Aiyuk’s services. The Cleveland Browns are also interested in the wide receiver, so it seems likely he will be heading to the AFC North for the 2024 season.