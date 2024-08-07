Brandon Aiyuk has yet to resolve his situation, and San Francisco 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is frustrated with the WR.

One of the biggest storylines of this NFL offseason has undoubtedly been the situation involving WR Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers. With the new season of the league’s most prominent football competition just around the corner, the future of the former Arizona State star remains uncertain and HC Kyle Shanahan shows frustrated about his behavior.

This uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of one of the NFL’s top WRs is causing frustration within the staff led by Shanahan, especially regarding his behavior at training camp.

Days ago, images started circulating on social media showing Aiyuk on the practice field without the proper training gear. He was seen greeting and hugging both HC Shanahan and 49ers General Manager John Lynch.

Regarding this situation, the coach stated to ESPN: “That’s just usually how we greet each other, honestly. You guys would see maybe a lot more hugs in here if we had a film for you guys, but we’re not on ‘Hard Knocks.“



To conclude his remarks, Shanahan said: “We saw him on the field. He hadn’t been on the field a lot. We walked by each other and it’s usually how we greet each other. Bro hug, nothing more, nothing less. Thank you.”

What is Brandon Aiyuk’s current situation?

Everything seems to indicate that the paths of the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk will diverge this season. The WR displayed signs of disinterest towards the staff and his teammates, which ultimately convinced the Bay Area franchise executives to seek a trade for him.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area, the clubs most interested in acquiring the WR were the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and, lastly, the New England Patriots. However, it has recently been reported that the Patriots have withdrawn from the race, leaving the possibility open for a move to either Cleveland or Pittsburgh.

