With the 2024 NFL season just around the corner, Kyle Shanahan has decided to make a late trade to add a star pass rusher to the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season. With little time left to finalize the 53-man roster, head coach Kyle Shanahan has decided to trade for a star pass rusher to strengthen their defense.

In just a few days, all 32 teams will compete to try to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs. Many analysts believe the 49ers could be the team to do it, as they boast one of the most impressive rosters in the league.

However, the 49ers are aiming to further enhance their team to compete for the 2025 Super Bowl. To that end, Kyle Shanahan urged the front office to make a late trade, adding a star defensive player to their 53-man roster.

49ers aquired a star linebacker from the NFC South

It’s no secret that the 49ers boast a remarkable roster. Not only is their offense dominant, but their defense is also regarded as one of the most solid across the entire league.

As of today, oddsmakers see the 49ers as the favorites to win the next Super Bowl. However, the NFC West club is looking to improve their odds and has added a new player who could help them in their quest.

At the deadline for the 53-man roster cut, the 49ers decided to trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. The NFC South team will receive a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange.

This decision is driven by necessity. Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos are currently dealing with knee injuries sustained during the offseason, prompting the 49ers to add depth to their defensive line.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 17: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after his team’s 34-20 win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 17, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

While Joey Bosa remains the star of the defense, San Francisco doesn’t want to rely solely on him. Tryon-Shoyinka, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is expected to contribute significantly this year.

What is Joe Tryon-Shoyinka contract with the 49ers?

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka signed a four-year rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The deal is worth approximately $11.17 million, fully guaranteed.

The contract kept Tryon-Shoyinka with the Buccaneers through the 2024 season, so now the 49ers will be in charge of his salary this year, which will be of $2.1 million.

