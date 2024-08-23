Trending topics:
NFL News: 49ers could trade Brandon Aiyuk to a shocking NFC team

The San Francisco 49ers have a new and surprising suitor for Brandon Aiyuk.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The San Francisco 49ers are the favorite team to win the Super Bowl even above Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the contract situation of Brandon Aiyuk could derail those championship hopes.

The wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but, looking toward 2025, general manager John Lynch has the option of using a franchise tag on him.

The big problem for the 49ers is that almost every star wide receiver in the NFL is getting paid with massive money. Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jaylen Waddle. Aiyuk wants to be in that conversation.

Will the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk?

According to a report from Mike Silver, the Washington Commanders are back in play to make a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to get Brandon Aiyuk. A shocking development in the NFL.

“My updated information is that everything is still on the table, including all the trades you’ve heard about. That Pittsburgh Steelers scenario and I wouldn’t rule out Washington.”

It’s important to remember that the Commanders just sent Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles and got a third-round pick in exchange. That could be a sign of a possible reunion for Aiyuk with Jayden Daniels.

