NFL Rumors: 49ers may already know how much it will cost to keep Brandon Aiyuk with Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers may have found out the price to re-sign Brock Purdy's teammate Brandon Aiyuk ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

The NFL preseason has come to an end, and with it, the final moves in the transfer market are being made. With the latest news on contract arrangements, the San Francisco 49ers now have a clear view of how to retain Brandon Aiyuk and keep one of Brock Purdy’s top targets on their roster.

The ongoing saga between the WR and the Bay Area franchise has yet to reach a mutual agreement, and the former Arizona State player remains off the field until his contract situation with San Francisco is resolved. This situation is undoubtedly concerning for Kyle Shanahan, as he needs Aiyuk in peak physical condition for the start of the season.

A key point in all of this is that negotiating with NFL stars is always challenging, especially as contract arrangements for other top players are gradually becoming known. This creates increased anticipation when it comes time to discuss numbers.

For several days, Brandon Aiyuk considered two options: either a contract restructuring during the final year of his current deal or a trade to another team. At one point, both the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots expressed strong interest in his services. However, it was the Pittsburgh Steelers who ultimately had the most potential to acquire him.

Brock Purdy #13 and Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The resolution of this case remains uncertain, and there is no guarantee of seeing a connection between Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk once again at Levi’s Stadium and other venues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Super Bowl champion with Chiefs admits being upset with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

CeeDee Lamb setting a precedent in the NFL

After several negotiations between the WR and Jerry Jones, CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys finally reached a lucrative deal for the player. He signed a four-year deal and will earn $34M yearly and now he is the second highest paid WR in the NFL, only behind Justin Jefferson.

With this, Brandon Aiyuk has a clear benchmark for the value of his services. From now on, it will be a matter of negotiating with GM John Lynch to reach an agreement or exploring other destinations.

Advertisement

The highest paid receivers in the NFL (per-year), per analyst Adam Schefter, now are:

Justin Jefferson: $35M

CeeDee Lamb: $34M

AJ Brown: $32M

Amon-Ra St. Brown: $30.02M

Tyreek Hill: $30M

Jaylen Waddle: $28.25M

Davante Adams: $28M

Advertisement

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

Aiyuk and Chase in the same situation

While several WRs have secured lucrative deals in recent days, there are still players who are far from resolving their contract situations.

In addition to the ongoing saga between Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers, there’s also the situation with the talented Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals, who are still far from reaching an agreement. Although a renewal isn’t guaranteed, Chase’s case is different since it was recently reported that he will return to training ahead of Week 1, despite not having renewed his contract yet.

Advertisement