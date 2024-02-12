Patrick Mahomes has obviously drawn all the attention by leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a dramatic, overtime win in Super Bowl LVIII. On the other side, Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan were left empty-handed after a fantastic year with the San Francisco 49ers.

The second-year quarterback fell just short of completing his underdog story in the best possible way, while the Niners’ head coach keeps on waiting for a highly desired ring to make up for his great career.

Speaking to the media postgame, with the Chiefs just midway through their championship celebration, both Purdy and Shanahan showed how much pain the 49ers feel after the 25-22 loss.

Kyle Shanahan admits pain, but vows to come back stronger

“There’s nothing different to say, I mean I don’t care how you lose when you lose Super Bowls, especially ones you think you can pull off, it hurts,” Shanahan said, when asked if the impact of this loss was any different to his previous Super Bowl appearances.

One of the biggest storylines after the game was that Shanahan lost on the big game for the third time. Apart from being the 49ers HC in Super Bowl LIV, Shanahan was serving as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

“When you’re in the NFL, I think every team should hurt, except for one at the end. We’ve gotten pretty damn close, but we haven’t pulled it off. We’re hurting right now, but it doesn’t take away from how proud of our guys I am,” Shanahan added. “I’m really proud of them today, too. As part of sports, as part of football, as part of life, as part of life. I’m glad we put ourselves out there. I love our team. We’ll recover, and we’ll be back next year strong.”

Purdy wanted to do it for Shanahan and 49ers teammates

Purdy also looked heartbroken after the overtime defeat to Kansas City, but the pain wasn’t so much for himself but for failing to help Shanahan and his teammates get the ultimate prize.

“Yeah, obviously it sucks man,” Purdy said, via NBC Sports. “You want to win it for that kind of guy [head coach Kyle Shanahan]. He’s a great coach. The way he handles himself and carries himself, we all just want to win for him. Obviously, the older guys, the vets. Trent Williams, Arik Armstead and all the guys that have been through it, man, you want to win for them.“

Purdy played a decent game, completing 23 of his 38 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, but he couldn’t come up with a special play to put the game to bed. His fantastic story from ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ to the Super Bowl couldn’t end with a championship, but what hurts him the most is being unable to do it for Shanahan.

“It starts with Coach, man. That’s who I hurt for,” Purdy continued. “I hurt for all the other guys. Our whole team. What we have been through the last year hasn’t been easy, and for it to go like that, close at the end, it’s tough. I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it.”