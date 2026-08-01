Ricky Pearsall to undergo knee surgery, 49ers lose him for entire 2026 season

The San Francisco 49ers have received a big blow, as wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will miss the 2026 NFL season due to knee surgery.

The San Francisco 49ers recently updated their depth chart by re-signing Deebo Samuel. Now, the context behind that reunion is clear, as Ricky Pearsall will be out for the entire 2026 NFL season.

On Saturday, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced that Pearsall will be sidelined for the 2026 campaign as he undergoes surgery to repair a lingering PCL injury in his knee.

This unfortunate update shakes up the wide receiver room. Pearsall was projected as a top-three option in the offense, but quarterback Brock Purdy will now have to rely on other weapons in the upcoming campaign.

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The 49ers were prepared for Pearsall’s loss

The acquisition of Deebo Samuel earlier this week surprised many 49ers fans. However, the move now makes complete sense, as San Francisco was preparing for the worst regarding Ricky Pearsall’s health.

Deebo Samuel during a Washington Commanders training.

On the depth chart, Mike Evans stands as WR1, with Christian Kirk working alongside him and Deebo Samuel taking over the WR3 role that Pearsall was expected to occupy for the 2026 season.

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Kirk is currently dealing with a calf injury and is listed as questionable, but the 49ers believe he will be ready to start Week 1, creating a solid receiving trio alongside Evans and Samuel.

San Francisco must avoid further injury setbacks

In losing Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers will undoubtedly miss a dynamic weapon in Brock Purdy’s offense. He was set to forge a strong partnership with Evans and Kirk, but Samuel will now step in as his replacement.

In recent years, San Francisco has been one of the most injury-prone teams in the league. However, if the 49ers can stay healthy, they remain a top contender for the 2026 season.