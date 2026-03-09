Raiders updated WR depth chart with Jalen Nailor joining Las Vegas from Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders now have a new weapon on the depth chart who will likely operate as the slot wide receiver next season, occupying an important role on the roster after gaining four years of experience with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Raiders’ depth chart would currently feature Nailor as the only player listed in the slot receiver category, while the other four receivers on the roster remain in their respective spots on the chart.

“Raiders have agreed to terms with WR Jalen Nailor on a three year, $35 million deal including $23 million guaranteed, per Ken Sarnoff and Joe DiBenedetto of 1 Of 1 Agency,” Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Left Wide Receivers: Jack Bech, Dont’e Thornton Jr.

Right Wide Receivers: Tre Tucker, Shedrick Jackson

Slot Wide Receiver: Jalen Nailor

Developing story…