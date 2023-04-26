The New York Jets have officially introduced his new quarterback. Aaron Rodgers talked about everything, but his most important statement might have been regarding his future in the team. Check out what the former Packer said.

The trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets could go down as one of the most unexpected moves in the history of the NFL. It was meant to happen for what happened lately, although one year ago it seemed impossible.

On Wednesday the image of the week so far was seeing him with a jersey that wasn’t from the Green Bay Packers. He was officially introduced as a new member of the Jets, after the trade that was materialized on Monday.

The 2023 NFL Draft can change the faiths of a lot of teams, although for New York it already did since they will now approach the season with expectations of winning the Super Bowl. Their hopes in the present are different despite some critics might be skeptical about the future of the 39-year-old quarterback.

How long will Aaron Rodgers play for the Jets?

Something that could give people some pause about this era is Rodgers potentially retiring in 2024. In that case the price the Jets paid to the Packers might have been too high. It’s a scenario that shouldn’t be discarded because it was the four-time NFL MVP who told he almost decided that before going into his darkness retreat.

Rodgers mentioned his attention is just on this year. “Right now, I’m just going to focus on this season. I’m excited to be here”, he said in the press conference. But he expanded the answer when talking to reporters afterwards.

His thoughts on how long he could be playing in New York were probably the main highlight considering the concerns around the longevity of the future Hall of Famer. “This isn’t a one and done in my mind. This is a commitment”, Rodgers explained according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. He isn’t easy to predict, although his comments were welcomed by Jets fans.