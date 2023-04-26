Aaron Rodgers just arrived to the New York Jets and he's already receiving warnings from his AFC East rivals, looking forward to play against the Super Bowl XLV champion.

NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is warned by one of his new AFC East rivals

The New York Jets finally closed Aaron Rodgers' trade for the 2023 NFL season. They will have an elite quarterback calling the plays, awakening their AFC East rivals, who have warned the Super Bowl XLV champion ahead of their matchups.

It was not easy for the Jets to get the veteran quarterback they wanted. New York convinced the Green Bay Packers to reconsider their trade demands for Aaron Rodgers, sealing the deal this week.

Dolphins' star sends message to new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers will leave the NFC afterHis arrival has boosted the Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl 2024 , but first they must go through a really tough AFC East.

2023 will be a challenging year for Aaron Rodgers. The 39-year-old quarterback will play for a new team after 18 seasons with the Packers, looking forward to succeed with the Jets.

Everyone at New York is thrilled about Rodgers' arrival. He's expected to change the team for good, competing in a very tough AFC East that won't let him feel so comfortable.

Bradley Chubb, edge rusher of the Miami Dolphins, is really looking forward to meeting Rodgers on the field. The defensive player has sent him a message, letting him know that their matchups won't be easy at all.

"I'm excited, man," Chubb said when asked about Rodgers' arrival. "It's an opportunity to play against one of the best quarterbacks that ever played the game. I'm excited to compete against that twice a year.

"It brings out the best in everybody. Everybody knows that.Chubb continued. "So I'm excited to be in the mix and be competing towards the end of the year when it really counts and stuff like that."