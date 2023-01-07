Atlanta Falcons will clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia. Find out more about the predictions, odds, and how to watch it on TV or live stream online for free.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Atlanta Falcons on Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season. This match will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Read along to know more about the teams, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial), an option that includes the NFLRedZone Channel to not miss any touchdown on Sundays.

Atlanta knew coming to this season that they were not going to be good. They traded quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts with that in mind, but they were able to be sort of decent in the year. The Falcons are now standing at 6-10, so they weren’t that far away from the Bucs in the division. Their last game was a 20-19 win over the Arizona Cardinals with a field when the clock got to zero.

For Tampa Bay it has been a very unexpected season in 2022 with a lot of things going on. Their performances were too inconsistent from the beginning, although they were able to do just enough to win the NFC South with an 8-8 mark with one game left. The Buccaneers are already confirmed as the 4th seed following their victory over the Panthers, which means Tom Brady is not expected to play the full match.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kick-Off Time

Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will clash on Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, January 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as very even game with the Atlanta Falcons being favored by four points. According to BetMGM, the Atlanta Falcons are at -110 to cover the spread or -200 for a win by any score. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at -110 against the spread or +165 if they get the victory by any margin. The over/under for this game was established at 40.5, with the at -110.

