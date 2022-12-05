Baker Mayfield knows his hours are counting down with the Panthers, but his NFL career continues and it's highly likely that he will have a new team before the start of the 2022 playoffs.

Baker Mayfield's Future: 49ers and four other teams where he can play

Baker Mayfield's career isn't over yet, and now that the Panthers no longer want him as their starting Quarterback he might have another chance to step up in the league.

Through Week 12 the Panthers have a record of 4-8-0 overall, but the bad news about Mayfield came right during Bye Week 13. The Panthers' most recent win was against the Denver Broncos 23-10 at home.

Baker has a lot to offer to an NFL franchise but he needs help, most top quarterbacks have elite wide receivers playing with them. He needs help.

What are the five options for Baker Mayfield?

1. The first option is the San Francisco 49ers, it sounds quite reasonable knowing that Jimmy Garoppolo will be out for the rest of the 2022 season and Brock Purdy is not the perfect candidate to replace him.

2. The Indianapolis Colts may need a new quarterback to help Matt Ryan who could be sidelined for much longer with a shoulder injury.

3. John Harbaugh and the Ravens are having a tough time because Lamar Jackson has a knee injury and he probably won't be ready until the last week of December.

4. The Broncos need an experienced backup to help Russell Wilson, although they're unlikely to consider him he's a perfect fit to play along a Super Bowl winner.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an old quarterback who could retire next year or not even finish the current season, this spot is perfect for Mayfield.