The Bengals are one of the big favorites to reach the 2023 Super Bowl, they were lethal during the regular season and Chase was one of the key players to win most of those games. Check here his new record.

Cincinnati Bengals won their first 2023 NFL Playoffs game against the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 at home in what was a showcase of their offensive line top form.

Ja'Marr Chase already knows what it's like to play in the Playoffs, he played with the Bengals in the 2022 Playoffs where the franchise went all the way to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow knows Chase very well, during the regular season Chase got 87 receptions for a total of 1,046 yards, his second regular season with over a thousand yards.

What record does Ja'Marr Chase share with Randy Moss?

Ja'Marr Chase has only two seasons as a pro and he already joined Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history with 3,000+ receiving yards and 25+ receiving touchdowns after just two seasons with playoff games included.

During the 2021 Postseason, Chase scored only one touchdown in 4 games, but he had 25 receptions that ultimately were key to the Bengals reaching the Super Bowl.

Chase is 22 years old but on March 1, 2023 is his 23rd birthday, so far Chase is the best Bengals' Wide Receiver.