New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick cleared the air in his comments about the fans being optimistic ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Bill Belichick has become one of the marquee names in the NFL coaching hierarchy. That's why he told New England Patriots fans that the past 25 years were reason enough to be optimistic about next season.

But the team has done a lot to improve in the offseason. There are serious doubts about their ability to keep up in the now-stacked AFC East, especially upon Aaron Rodgers' expected arrival in New York.

Belichick drew some criticism for those comments, which is why he had to clear the air and let it be known that he does not intend to just live off the past, stating that the team will look to compete at the highest level.

Patriots Won't Sleep On Their Laurels, Claims Bill Belichick

“We’re not resting on our past laurels; that’s not the message to the team or the fans,” Belichick said, as quoted by NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk. “We have never operated that way and aren’t now.”

Robert Kraft Won't Commit About Belichick's Future

Notably, Belichick knows he can't afford to have another losing season, especially being so close to breaking Don Shula's record. Moreover, team owner Robert Kraft may not allow him to stay long enough to break it if things don't improve soon:

“You guys have posted a losing record two of the last three seasons," a reporter asked Kraft. "If that happens again, could Bill [Belichick’s] job be in jeopardy, or is he here to break Don Shula’s all-time wins record and beyond?”

“Look, I’d like him to break Don Shula’s record, but I’m not looking for any our players to get great stats,” Kraft said. “We’re about winning, and doing whatever we can to win. And that’s what our focus is now. And I — it’s very important to me that we make the playoffs, and that’s what I hope happens next year.”

The Patriots have gone to great lengths to build a winning culture, and this is a ruthless and merciless business. So, yeah, not even the legendary Bill Belichick might be safe from getting the boot.