Blaine Gabbert amazingly became a hero after a helicopter crash in Tampa. Read here to find out what happened with the quarterback of the Buccaneers and how he saved many lives.

Blaine Gabbert was supposed to be a franchise quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars took him with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. It was a first-round with many quarterbacks selected like Cam Newton (Panthers), Jake Locker (Titans) or Christian Ponder (Vikings). Even Andy Dalton came later for the Bengals in the second round.

However, Gabbert never lived up to the expectations and was traded in 2014 to the San Francisco 49ers. The story didn't change and he became a regular backup in other teams such as the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.

In 2019, Blaine Gabbert signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he was the backup quarterback for Tom Brady when they won Super Bowl LV against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, in an incredible turn of events, Gabbert became a hero during a helicopter crash.

Blaine Gabbert helps in the rescue of a helicopter crash

The authorities confirmed that quarterback Blaine Gabbert was crucial to assist in a helicopter crash rescue involving four people. The incident happened in Davis Islands close to 5pm on Thursday's evening when the helicopter crashed on its way to Peter O. Knight Airport in Tampa.

The pilot and the passengers fell into the water with the aircraft nearby Davis Island Yacht Club. Then, Blaine Gabbert went to the rescue driving a jet ski. The quarterback and his brothers helped the victims, called the Tampa Police and everyone got safely to land.

"We were on the jet skis yesterday afternoon. Me and my brothers. We left our house and kind of went to the south side of Davis Island to see the Yacht Club. I vaguely remember hearing a faint noise. We turned around and it seemed like a crew boat in the water broken up in four pieces. We saw at least two life jackets, so we went to check out. Then we called 911 and tried to remain calm. It was a pretty crappy situation that turned good in the end. I was at the right place at the right time. All the credit goes to the Tampa Police. They were there in five seconds."