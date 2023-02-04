The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in 27 years. Head coach Mike McCarthy led this team to the playoffs for a second consecutive season after a 12-5 record and quarterback Dak Prescott was impressive in the Wild Card round in a 31-14 blowout over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers.

However, in the biggest game of the year during the Divisional round against the 49ers, the Cowboys couldn't deliver. Again. So, after that 19-12 loss at San Francisco, changes were inevitable in Dallas. Considering their defense had remarkable perfomances under DC Dan Quinn, the responsibility was up to the offense led by Dak Prescott.

As an immediate consequence, Kellen Moore was fired as offensive coordinator. Now, just a few days after that announcement, the Dallas Cowboys found a replacement in order to fight for another Super Bowl.

Who will be the Dallas Cowboys new offensive coordinator?

Brian Schottenheimer is the new offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. He worked as a consultant in the team during the 2022 NFL season. In the official statement, Mike McCarthy couldn't hide his happiness after the decision approved by owner, Jerry Jones.

"I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team. He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go. Brian also has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future. This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect."

Brian Schottenheimer is 49-years old and football runs through his family. He is the son of legendary coach, Marty Schottenheimer. Brian has been working for more than two decades in the NFL. Prior to his role as a consultant with the Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks from 2018 to 2020. In 2021, he was passing game coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars.