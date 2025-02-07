NHL News: Penguins confirm final update on Sidney Crosby’s injury for crucial game vs Rangers

Throughout the week, there has been much expectation surrounding the status of Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, who suffered a left arm injury in a loss to the New Jersey Devils. Looking ahead to Friday night’s big NHL game against the New York Rangers, the Pens provided a final update.

Crosby did not practice on Wednesday as he was protecting his upper body after a collision with Luke Hughes and Erik Haula against the Devils. The veteran forward skated alone on Thursday to work on his passing, giving a more optimistic update heading into the game against the Rangers.

The Penguins have Crosby as their main star and team reference, so his presence on the ice is crucial to their aspirations of climbing the Metropolitan Division standings. At the same time, Team Canada is awaiting the status of its captain for the Four Nations.

Will Crosby play against the Rangers?

Finally, this Friday, the latest update on the 37-year-old was confirmed. The bad news is that Crosby will be out when the Penguins face the New York Rangers on Friday night because he has not fully recovered from his left arm injury.

Sidney Crosby, the star of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Crosby was on the ice with his teammates for Friday morning’s practice, but will not play in Madison Square Garden. “He’s not going to play tonight. Obviously, he’s on the ice and participating in the morning skate, which is encouraging from our standpoint,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told NHL.com.

Will Crosby be able to play the Four Nations with Team Canada?

Team Canada is keeping an eye on its captain as Crosby may not be at full strength for the Four Nations Face-Off, which also features the national teams of the United States, Sweden and Finland. “At this point, we’re taking it one day at a time,” Pens coach Sullivan said of the Pittsburgh star’s recovery.