The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced that they will play a regular-season game in Ireland during 2025. The venue will be Croke Park in Dublin, and this was the message from owner Art Rooney II to all the fans in that country.

“We are very excited to be the designated team in the first regular season game to be played in Ireland this upcoming season. The opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to play in Ireland is truly special, not only because of the Rooney family history there, but also to play in front of the growing number of Steelers fans in Ireland. We are thrilled to be part of this historic event to represent Pittsburgh in a game that brings the NFL to the great sports fans in Ireland.”

The Steelers are one of the most popular teams in the NFL worldwide thanks to their rich history of winning the Super Bowl six times. Now, the dream of a franchise that has always been strongly connected to Ireland through the Rooney family is coming true.

Will Steelers play in Ireland in 2025?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play a game in Ireland during the 2025 season. Their opponent will be announced when the NFL schedule is officially released in May, although many reports suggest that the Green Bay Packers are the favorites to face Mike Tomlin’s team.

When will Steelers play in Ireland?

The exact date of the Steelers’ game in Ireland has not been revealed yet, as it will be part of the official 2025 schedule announcement. However, early reports suggest that September could be the most likely option.

“Steelers’ President Art Rooney II and his family have a rich history and deep connection with the Island of Ireland, having family from Newry, County Down. The late Steelers Chairman Daniel M. Rooney, Art Rooney’s father, served as U.S. Ambassador to Ireland from 2009-2012 and was a co-founder of the Ireland Funds charity. The full matchup including opposition, date and kickoff time will be announced by the NFL when the 2025 NFL schedule is revealed this spring.”