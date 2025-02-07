Trending topics:
SOCCER

Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal at 40 years old with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prove that age is just a number. At 40 years old, he scored his first goal of the season for Al Nassr.

Published by

By alexander rosquez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 3rd goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Khaleej and Al Nassr at Prince Mohammed bin Fahad Stadium in Dammam on January 21, 2025 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
© Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 3rd goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Khaleej and Al Nassr at Prince Mohammed bin Fahad Stadium in Dammam on January 21, 2025 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prove that age is just a number. At 40 years old, he has scored his first goal of the season for Al Nassr, bringing his total to 24 goals across all competitions. This feat not only highlights his incredible physical and technical ability but also his unwavering determination and passion for football. For fans, watching Ronaldo continue to score goals at this stage of his career is inspiring and a reminder of his legacy in the sport.

Ronaldo’s goal at 40 years old is a testament to his dedication to training and his commitment to high-level performance. While other players of his generation have hung up their boots or reduced their participation, Ronaldo remains a key figure on the field. His leadership and experience not only benefit Al Nassr but also motivate his teammates and elevate the level of play overall. This milestone in his career adds another golden page to his already impressive resume.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact goes beyond the goals. His presence at Al Nassr has increased the club’s visibility on an international level and attracted a new wave of followers. Every match Ronaldo participates in is a highly anticipated spectacle, not just for his goal-scoring ability but for his talent in creating unforgettable moments.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

Commissioner Rob Manfred backs Dodgers’ investments, dismisses criticism over MLB competitive balance
MLB

Commissioner Rob Manfred backs Dodgers’ investments, dismisses criticism over MLB competitive balance

Where to watch PSG vs Monaco live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1
Soccer

Where to watch PSG vs Monaco live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1

Where to watch Manchester United vs Leicester live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester United vs Leicester live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup

Kevin O'Connell responds if Vikings have made final decision on Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy
NFL

Kevin O'Connell responds if Vikings have made final decision on Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy

Better Collective Logo