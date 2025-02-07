NFL News: Bills star Josh Allen gets impressive reward after winning MVP over Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen won the MVP award for the 2024 NFL season after a close vote against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the other candidate to win the award. The Buffalo Bills star not only won the MVP award, but also won a big reward.

The Bills quarterback was named MVP for the first time in his seven-year career, marking a before and after in his pro career, which began in 2018. Jackson, meanwhile, lost the vote and failed to win his third MVP award of the season.

With this award on his back after reaching the AFC Conference Finals, Allen has established himself as an NFL star who will try to elevate the Bills next season to contend for the long haul in 2025. General manager Brandon Beane will be tasked with continuing to improve Buffalo’s roster, which has already paid Allen a hefty bonus.

Allen’s reward for winning the MVP

Bills star Josh Allen will receive a big $1.5 million bonus for being named the season’s Most Valuable Player, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Allen’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Allen’s season was at an all-time high, as it was the campaign in which he had the fewest interceptions (6). The Bills quarterback completed 307 passes in 483 attempts for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns. In addition to his prowess as a passer, the Buffalo star showed tremendous power as a runner to penetrate opposing defenses.

Stats comparison between Jackson and Allen

Allen and Jackson were the two top candidates for the MVP award. In the end, it was the Bills star who won the award, which brings up a comparison with his competitor for the award. Jackson had the edge in several statistics during the regular season. In pass completion percentage, the Ravens QB showed 66.7% compared to Allen’s 63.6%. He was also superior in passing yards (4,172 vs. 3,731) and passing TDs (41 vs. 28).