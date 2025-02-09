Super Bowl LIX, held in New Orleans, not only offered an exciting showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but also featured a halftime show that made its mark on pop culture.

Kendrick Lamar, joined by SZA, led a performance that blended music, art and technology, capturing the attention of millions of viewers. Without a doubt, it has become one of the most iconic performances to date.

As is tradition, the event sparked an avalanche of memes and reactions on social media, where users shared their impressions and creations inspired by the show, ranging from humorous comparisons to detailed analyses.

Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: Memes and reactions

The digital community immersed itself in the Super Bowl LIX experience, reflecting the diversity of opinions and the creativity of fans, especially after Kendrick Lamar and SZA created a special vibe during the halftime show.

Next, we explore some of the most notable memes and reactions that circulated on social media following the performance by the Grammy-winning artists on stage:

