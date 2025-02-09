Super Bowl LIX, held in New Orleans, not only offered an exciting showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but also featured a halftime show that made its mark on pop culture.
Kendrick Lamar, joined by SZA, led a performance that blended music, art and technology, capturing the attention of millions of viewers. Without a doubt, it has become one of the most iconic performances to date.
As is tradition, the event sparked an avalanche of memes and reactions on social media, where users shared their impressions and creations inspired by the show, ranging from humorous comparisons to detailed analyses.
Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: Memes and reactions
The digital community immersed itself in the Super Bowl LIX experience, reflecting the diversity of opinions and the creativity of fans, especially after Kendrick Lamar and SZA created a special vibe during the halftime show.
Next, we explore some of the most notable memes and reactions that circulated on social media following the performance by the Grammy-winning artists on stage:
“Apple Music welcomes you to the Super Bowl Halftime Performance” Me and Kendrick stan’s everywhere: #KendrickBowl
Someone said that Drake might pop out at the Super Bowl to perform poetic justice with Kendrick and someone commented “Yall think this is Marvel”
Me leaving the Super Bowl with Kendrick in my purse #KendrickBowl
“Say Drake, I hear you like ‘em young” Why Kendrick look at the camera like 😭
Kendrick with the entire world watching.
THIS MAN KENDRICK LAMAR JUST SMILED IN THE CAMERA AFTER COOKING DRAKE LMFAOOOOOO #SuperBowl
KENDRICK GOT SAMUEL L JACKSON DRESSED AS UNCLE SAM TO OPEN THE SHOW?????
Kendrick: "CERTIFIED LOVERBOY, CERTIFIED PEDOPHILE" Serena Williams:
Drake watching Kendrick perform Not Like Us #SuperBowlLIX #SuperBowl
tbh this gag… imagine winning 5 grammys one week n then playing the super bowl half time show the next week. kendrick the man that you are🙂↕️
Kendrick back stage summoning all of his hatred for this performance
Drake watching Kendrick halftime show
“but you know they love to sue” KENDRICK 😭😭😭 #SuperBowl
Kendrick looked directly at the camera and said: “Say drake I hear you like em young”
KENDRICK AND SZA