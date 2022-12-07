Tom Brady might have a new girlfriend. According to some sources, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been linked to an Instagram model after divorcing from Gisele Bundchen.

Has Tom Brady healed from his divorce? It seems like he has. A month after breaking up from Gisele Bundchen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback might have a new relationship and a source has linked him to an Instagram model, who could be his new girlfriend.

It seems like divorce has given Tom Brady a fresh start. Since breaking up from Gisele Bundchen, the Buccaneers quarterback has won three out of four games and Tampa Bay is living a great moment.

But not everything is about football. Now, it seems like the seven-time Super Bowl champion is looking again for love and now he has been linked to an Instagram model who is a huge fan of him.

Is Tom Brady dating Instagram model Veronika Rajek?

Tom Brady's love life is definitely something that the fans are very interested in. After his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen ended, tons of models have revealed their love for the quarterback, but now it seems like one is winning the race.

According to TheSportsRush, Veronika Rajek, Instagram model, has been linked to Tom Brady as his possible new girlfriend. She went to the Week 13's MNF game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints and showed the quarterback her love.

In that Instagram post, the model shows nothing but love to the seven-time Super Bowl champion. She used his jersey and was fortunate to see Tom Brady winning against their Division rivals.

On Monday, before the game, she uploaded a story revealing she had someone giving her a tour through Tampa, but it wasn't revealed who. Fans think it was Tom Brady, but it is unlikely as he had to prepare for the game that same day.