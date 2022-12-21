In some very unfortunate news, a former three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots was arrested in Los Angeles for assault with a deadly weapon in a Californian nightclub.

Unfortunately, the world of football has received some distressing news. A former three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots has been arrested in Los Angeles for assault with a deadly weapon in a Californian nightclub.

Not all football players are able to maintain a positive image off the field. Over the years, the NFL has faced numerous issues involving former members of the league who have engaged in inappropriate or criminal behavior after their careers have ended.

Willie McGinest, three-time Super Bowl champion, was arrested for assault in Los Angeles

According to The New York Post, an NFL Network spokesperson told them that Willie McGinest, a former defensive end for the New England Patriots, turned himself in to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after an incident on December 9 at a West Hollywood night spot.

The reports say he was arrested on Monday and charged for assault with a deadly weapon at the nightclub. McGinest, 51, paid a bail for $30,000 and will return to court this Wednesday.

Willie McGinest played for 12 seasons with the New England Patriots (1994 - 2005) before joining the Cleveland Browns for three more years to end his career. He currently works for NFL Network as football analyst, but before he used to do it for ESPN and Fox Sports.