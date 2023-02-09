Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face the Eagles for the Vince Lombardi trophy. Read here to check out how many times Kansas City have won the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl for a third time in a span of only four years. Kansas City had another remarkable season with a 14-3 record and, during the NFL playoffs, they eliminated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes is only 27-years old and had a MVP caliber season throwing for 5250 yards and 41 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Andy Reid will be in his fourth Super Bowl appearance as head coach facing a very familiar team for him: the Philadelphia Eagles.

So, Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are in another championship run trying to forge a new dynasty in the NFL. Read here to find out how many times the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl.

How many Super Bowls have the Kansas City Chiefs won?

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl twice and this will be their fifth appearance in franchise history. They hoisted the trophy on Super Bowl IV winning over the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane (January 11, 1970) and on Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami (February 2, 2020).

So far, the Kansas City Chiefs have a 2-2 record in the Super Bowl considering they lost Super Bowl I to the Green Bay Packers and Super Bowl LV facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was Patrick Mahomes' first appearance in the big game.

Now, the Chiefs are trying to win their second title in four years after establishing a new NFL record by hosting five consecutive AFC Championship games. For many experts and fans, that would be a dynasty. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.