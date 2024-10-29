UCLA HC DeShaun Foster makes something clear on Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola, Patrick Mahomes

The UCLA Bruins visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the NCAA’s week 10. As they gear up to face Matt Rhule’s program, led by Dylan Raiola, the Bruins HC DeShaun Foster made something clear on the QB and his linking to NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

Both programs boast losing records and are in difficult situations in the Big Ten. UCLA holds a 1-4 mark (in league play), while Nebraska is 2-3. A win on Saturday could help bring momentum into campus and stay on the hunt for a Bowl appearance. However, neither team has looked too good lately and their seasons are coming to a sad ending.

Ahead of the game, the Bruins coach talked about the opposing QB and mentioned the comparisons to Mahomes.

“I was with Pat Mahomes in ’16 at Texas Tech. So it’s crazy when you see him (Raiola) because yeah, he really does emulate Pat,” Foster stated, via On3. “You can tell he’s getting more comfortable. He has a big arm so he’s gonna try to make plays, but I’m excited for our DBs, and our front, and our linebackers, and everybody. He’s playing good ball.”

Dylan Raiola #15 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers passes against the UTEP Miners during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nebraska’s hopes came crashing down

The Cornhuskers had a promising start to the NCAA season, however, the wheels have come off apparently in Rhule’s team. The Huskers are undefeated when facing non-ranked opponents, but have yet to defeat a Top-25 side.

That may tell everything there is to know on this Huskers team. They are a mid-tier team, good enough to take care of business against inferior competition, not great to take down the apex competitors.

Nebraska’s hopes in the Big Ten burned down to ashes, but they are one win shy from being Bowl eligible. Therefore, they still have meaningful games ahead and against UCLA on November 2nd they’ll have a big test to snap their two-game losing streak.

Raiola’s stats

Through eight games, the Huskers QB has completed 66.1% of his passes, throwing for 1,744 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. A concerning trend has brewed over in Raiola’s last three appearances. The Huskers have zero passing TDs and five picks thrown in the games against Rutgers, Indiana, and Ohio State.

On the first five games of the year, Raiola looked sharp and threw for 9 touchdowns and two interceptions. Since, his production has depleted and the Huskers have suffered from it.

Raiola has Offensive Coordinator’s back for lackluster performances

The offensive production, or lack of, has been a worrisome sight in Nebraska’s recent outings. The defense has given them possessions but the offense is simply coming out flat. After another disastrous day for Raiola and the weapons on the offensive side of the ball, OC Marcus Satterfield has been the target of critics. However, the QB took responsibility.

“I know Coach Satt’s getting a lot of heat right now of the plays he’s calling, and I think that’s unfair to him. He can’t go out there and make plays and do everything he’s coaching us to do,” Raiola said, per the Omaha World-Herald. “As players, and as quarterback of this offense, I take the responsibility for that.”

Mahomes 2016 college stats

Patrick Mahomes had his best college football season in 2016, the current Kansas City Chiefs star started on 12 games, completing 65.7% of his passes. Mahomes threw for 5052 yards, 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.