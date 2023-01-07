Jacksonville Jaguars will face Tennessee Titans in a 2022/2023 NFL regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

It will be an all or nothing duel in the AFC South Division, as the two teams that still have a chance to reach the postseason face off against each other. Undoubtedly it will be a very intense and disputed game since it is the last chance for both of them to confirm their place among the teams that will go for the championship.

On one side will be the local Jacksonville Jaguars, who come from a 31-3 victory against the Houston Texans. they have the advantage since their record is 8-8. For their part, their rivals Tennessee Titans are 7-9, so only victory is good for them and they must go in search of it.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Live stream: FuboTV

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans: Storylines

This will be an all or nothing game, where the locals are clear favorites, but of course the visitors need victory and that will undoubtedly make them a dangerous team. It will be a very interesting game between two teams that will go all or nothing in search of being in the next playoffs.

How to Watch or Live Stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans in the U.S.

This NFL week 18 game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans to be played this Sunday, January 8 at the EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN/ABC.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: the favorites are the Jacksonville Jaguars with 1.35 odds, while the odds for the Tennessee Titans to win are 3.25.

BetMGM Jacksonville Jaguars 1.35 Tennessee Titans 3.25

*Odds via BetMGM