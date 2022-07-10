Jason Kelce is one of the most experienced players in one of the toughest positions in the league, but it is likely that after the upcoming season he will retire. Check here his rank.

Jason Kelce is the center for the Philadelphia Eagles, he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and a year later in 2012 he was named the franchise's starting center. The Eagles and Kelce won Super Bowl LII in 2017.

Last season was good for the Eagles and Kelce somehow managed to keep his starting streak alive with over 100+ starts with the franchise. At the end of the season the Eagles record was 9-8 and the team lost in the playoffs against the Buccaneers.

Rumors of Kelce's retirement were strong but a couple of weeks ago he signed a new 1-year deal with the Eagles for $14m, making him the highest paid center in the NFL.

What ranking did the NFL executives give Kelce?

ESPN recently published a list of the top 10 interior offensive linemen for 2022 ranked by NFL execs, within that list was Kelce as the second best center in the NFL. In front of him was Ryan Jansen in the 7th spot of the top 10 and Kelce in the 8th spot.

“He plays with anger, which serves his supreme athleticism well,” an NFC player personnel director said.

Among the legendary centers of the NFL are Jim Langer, Mick Tinglehoff, Jim Otto, Dwight Stephenson, Clyde "Bulldog" Turner, among others. But Mike Webster is the 'natural' center with the most Super Bowl rings with a total of 4 rings playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

