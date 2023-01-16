Jim Harbaugh is highly sought-after as a head coach for the 2023 NFL season. He has now made his decision and chosen the team he will be leading this year, which includes some intriguing choices

There are multiple NFL teams that desperately need a new head coach and Jim Harbaugh was one of the best options available. Unfortunately for them, he has taken a decision on where will he work in 2023 and has announced which will be his next club.

The 2022 was not the best for some teams. Although only a few coaches have been fired so far, it is expected that in the coming weeks other clubs announce they are searching for a new leader.

For those teams, Jim Harbaugh was a real option. He recently said he wanted to return to the NFL, so he has taken a decision about his future and has selected where will he coach in 2023.

Jim Harbaugh picks the team he'll coach in 2023

Jim Harbaugh's drama is finally over. After several months of waiting, the head coach has decided which will be his next team, but the decision might not make everybody happy.

Despite the reports said Jim Harbaugh wanted to return to the NFL, he has decided not to. The head coach called the Denver Broncos, who were interested in him, to let them know that he will be returning to Michigan in 2023, per Adam Schefter.

During the last months, it was reported that the Broncos wanted to offer Harbaugh a huge deal to sign him. It seems like the Michigan Wolverines had a better offer in order to retain the head coach for at least one more year.