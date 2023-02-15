Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had something to say about his team after watching Patrick Mahomes lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVII.

Patrick Mahomes made a statement in Super Bowl LVII. With many legendary quarterbacks stepping away from the sport, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar once again proved he's ready to lead the new era.

At 27, Mahomes already boasts two Super Bowl rings, along with two NFL MVPs and two Super Bowl MVP awards. His recent success not only silenced his doubters (if there were any left), but also makes him stand out from his peers.

There's a promising generation of quarterbacks that, instead of envying Mahomes' accolades, can see them as an inspiration. At least Bills QB Josh Allen sees it that way, as he wants his team to emulate what Mahomes and the Chiefs have been doing in recent years.

Josh Allen looks up to Patrick Mahomes, wants Bills to learn from Chiefs

"You look at him statistically and what he's been able to do in his first four, five, six years in this league, you know, it's kind of unmatched by anybody," Allen said on "Kyle Brandt's Basement" of Mahomes, via the NFL's website

"They're the mantra of what you want to be and how you need to do it," Allen said of the Chiefs. "Because, again they're just constantly in the AFC Championship Game; he's been in three Super Bowls now. Gotta find ways, it's a copycat league, you gotta find ways to be like them.

"To be the best, you've got to beat the best. We didn't get that opportunity this year in the playoffs. Or we didn't take advantage of our opportunities, I guess you could say."

Though there was a lot of talk about a potential Bills-Chiefs showdown in the AFC Championship game, Allen and company didn't win the right to take on the eventual champions. Buffalo lost to the Bengals at home, failing to get past the divisional round for the second straight year.

Allen does have what it takes to lead a team with title aspirations, but somehow, his Bills have constantly fallen short. Therefore, using Mahomes' success in Kansas City as a source of inspiration wouldn't be a bad idea.