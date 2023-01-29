The San Francisco 49ers have suffered a lot this 2022 with their quarterback, so they had to hire Josh Johnson for the end of the campaign. Here's his full profile, including age, height, contract, career stats and social media.

The 49ers have suffered a lot with their quarterbacks in 2022. After losing Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo due to injuries, Brock Purdy, the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant, appeared to take them to the NFC Championship game.

But as he was the only one available, they had to sign a new backup quarterback. The 49ers hired Josh Johnson for his third run with San Francisco, so here's more information about the experienced player.

How old is Josh Johnson?

Josh Johnson was born on May 15, 1986, so he is currently 36 years old. His place of birth was Oakland, California, USA.

How tall is Josh Johnson?

Johsnon is 6’3” (1.90 m) and he weights around 219 lbs (around 99 kg).

What is Josh Johnson's contract?

Johsnon returned to San Francisco for the third time in his career. He signed in 2022 a 1-year contract for $311,110 that links him with the 49ers until the end of the campaign. In 14 seasons, he has made over $8.5 million.

What are Josh Johnson's career stats?

Josh Johnson has been a backup quarterback mostly. He has played only 39 games (9 started) with a 1-8 record. He has completed 206 passes out of 355 for 2,280 yards, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Does Josh Johnson have any social media?

Josh Johnson only has Instagram and his official account is @head8cke.