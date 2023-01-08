Miami Dolphins play against New York Jets today for a game in the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Miami Dolphins and New York Jets meet in a Week 18 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens today, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team needs to win this game to continue dreaming of the postseason. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Dolphins were doing everything right between September and November, but during the first week of December they lost the first of five straight games. The most recent loss for the Dolphins was on January 1 against the Patriots 21-23.

The Jets are mired in a losing streak similar to the Dolphins, they haven't won a game since November 2022. The last five games were losses against the Vikings, Bills, Lions, Jaguars and Seahawks.

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Kick-Off Time

Miami Dolphins and New York Jets play for the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, January 8 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) January 9

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) January 9

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets: Predictions And Odds

Miami Dolphins are favorites at -3.5 spread and 1.53 moneyline that will pay $153 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, both teams are struggling. New York Jets are underdogs at +3.5 ATS and 2.55 moneyline. The totals are offered at 37 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 18 game is: Over 37.

BetMGM Miami Dolphins -3.5 / 1.53 Totals 37 New York Jets +3.5 / 2.55

* Odds via BetMGM

