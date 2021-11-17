This will be the first time in a week of the 2021 season with more than two backup quarterbacks as starters as several QB1s are injured and it is unlikely that they will return for another two weeks. Check here the full list of QB1 starters for the upcoming week.

Jameis Winston underwent knee surgery on November 16, therefore Trevor Siemian will probably be the starter for the New Orleans Saints during Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. Taysom Hill will not be the starter as some fans thought, but if necessary Hill is on the line.

Another bad news from the starters for Week 11 is related to the Arizona Cardinals, it is Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy, QB1 and QB2, respectively, both are injured and it is highly probable that this week Chris Streveler will be the starter of the Cardinals against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jared Goff status is uncertain due to an oblique injury, backup quarterback David Blough will be available in the event Goff is unable to play or continue during the game against Cleveland Browns. But Goff said he's feeling fine and will likely be available for Week 11.

NFL 2021: Who are the starting quarterbacks for Week 11?

The big names are still alive for Week 11 as none of them are injured or infected with Covid-10. The top 5 starters in the Bolavip rankings are: Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. The latter comeback last week after recovering from coronavirus.

Ranking by Bolavip / QBR by ESPN RK Name QBR Team Backup? 1 Matthew Stafford 69.7 LA Rams x 2 Tom Brady 65.3 Tampa x 3 Josh Allen 60.5 Buffalo x 4 Patrick Mahomes 58.5 Kansas City x 5 Aaron Rodgers 61.4 Green Bay x 6 Ryan Tannehill 60.1 Tennessee x 7 Justin Herbert 64.1 Dallas x 8 Lamar Jackson 54.1 Baltimore x 9 Jimmy Garoppolo 57.1 San Francisco x 10 Joe Burrow 49.4 Cincinnati x 11 Mac Jones 51.1 New England x 12 Derek Carr 54.6 Las Vegas x 13 Dak Prescott 58.7 Dallas x 14 Carson Wentz 55.3 Indianapolis x 15 Kirk Cousins 57.0 Minnesota x 16 Trevor Siemian 62.6 New Orleans YES 17 Tua Tagovailoa 53.7 Miami x 18 Matt Ryan 55.5 Atlanta x 19 Teddy Bridgewater 47.9 Denver x 20 Ben Roethlisberger 41.9 Pittsburgh x 21 Daniel Jones 44.7 NY Giants x 22 Taylor Heinicke 42.4 Washington x 23 Russell Wilson 50.5 Seattle x 24 Jalen Hurts 50.6 Philadelphia x 25 Baker Mayfield 42.9 Cleveland x 26 Trevor Lawrence 34.9 Jacksonville x 27 Cam Newton 88.6 Carolina YES 28 David Blough (Prob.) 0.1 Detroit YES 29 Davis Mills 30.4 Houston x 30 Joe Flacco 99.9 NY Jets YES 31 Justin Fields 27.7 Chicago x 32 Chris Streveler 5.9 Arizona YES

NFL 2021: Who are the starting backup quarterbacks for Week 11?

Two likely backup quarterbacks for Week 11 are Chris Streveler with the Arizona Cardinals since Murray and McCoy are both injured. Another likely backup starter is David Blough with the Detroit Lions depending on how Jared Goff feels. Cam Newton is going to start with Carolina Panthers, although he's not really a backup but he's considered that way. And the last two backup starters are Trevor Siemian with the New Orleans Saints and veteran Joe Flacco with the New York Jets.