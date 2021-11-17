Jameis Winston underwent knee surgery on November 16, therefore Trevor Siemian will probably be the starter for the New Orleans Saints during Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. Taysom Hill will not be the starter as some fans thought, but if necessary Hill is on the line.
Another bad news from the starters for Week 11 is related to the Arizona Cardinals, it is Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy, QB1 and QB2, respectively, both are injured and it is highly probable that this week Chris Streveler will be the starter of the Cardinals against the Seattle Seahawks.
Jared Goff status is uncertain due to an oblique injury, backup quarterback David Blough will be available in the event Goff is unable to play or continue during the game against Cleveland Browns. But Goff said he's feeling fine and will likely be available for Week 11.
NFL 2021: Who are the starting quarterbacks for Week 11?
The big names are still alive for Week 11 as none of them are injured or infected with Covid-10. The top 5 starters in the Bolavip rankings are: Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. The latter comeback last week after recovering from coronavirus.
|RK
|Name
|QBR
|Team
|Backup?
|1
|Matthew Stafford
|69.7
|LA Rams
|x
|2
|Tom Brady
|65.3
|Tampa
|x
|3
|Josh Allen
|60.5
|Buffalo
|x
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|58.5
|Kansas City
|x
|5
|Aaron Rodgers
|61.4
|Green Bay
|x
|6
|Ryan Tannehill
|60.1
|Tennessee
|x
|7
|Justin Herbert
|64.1
|Dallas
|x
|8
|Lamar Jackson
|54.1
|Baltimore
|x
|9
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|57.1
|San Francisco
|x
|10
|Joe Burrow
|49.4
|Cincinnati
|x
|11
|Mac Jones
|51.1
|New England
|x
|12
|Derek Carr
|54.6
|Las Vegas
|x
|13
|Dak Prescott
|58.7
|Dallas
|x
|14
|Carson Wentz
|55.3
|Indianapolis
|x
|15
|Kirk Cousins
|57.0
|Minnesota
|x
|16
|Trevor Siemian
|62.6
|New Orleans
|YES
|17
|Tua Tagovailoa
|53.7
|Miami
|x
|18
|Matt Ryan
|55.5
|Atlanta
|x
|19
|Teddy Bridgewater
|47.9
|Denver
|x
|20
|Ben Roethlisberger
|41.9
|Pittsburgh
|x
|21
|Daniel Jones
|44.7
|NY Giants
|x
|22
|Taylor Heinicke
|42.4
|Washington
|x
|23
|Russell Wilson
|50.5
|Seattle
|x
|24
|Jalen Hurts
|50.6
|Philadelphia
|x
|25
|Baker Mayfield
|42.9
|Cleveland
|x
|26
|Trevor Lawrence
|34.9
|Jacksonville
|x
|27
|Cam Newton
|88.6
|Carolina
|YES
|28
|David Blough (Prob.)
|0.1
|Detroit
|YES
|29
|Davis Mills
|30.4
|Houston
|x
|30
|Joe Flacco
|99.9
|NY Jets
|YES
|31
|Justin Fields
|27.7
|Chicago
|x
|32
|Chris Streveler
|5.9
|Arizona
|YES
NFL 2021: Who are the starting backup quarterbacks for Week 11?
Two likely backup quarterbacks for Week 11 are Chris Streveler with the Arizona Cardinals since Murray and McCoy are both injured. Another likely backup starter is David Blough with the Detroit Lions depending on how Jared Goff feels. Cam Newton is going to start with Carolina Panthers, although he's not really a backup but he's considered that way. And the last two backup starters are Trevor Siemian with the New Orleans Saints and veteran Joe Flacco with the New York Jets.
