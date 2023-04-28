The Tennessee Titans were one of the teams rumored to be after a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. In the first round they didn’t make that move, but that changed early in the second round when they picked Will Levis.

Every year the whole conversation regarding the NFL Draft has the quarterbacks as the main point. This time wasn’t any different, with four signal-callers presumably ready to be picked in the first round. However, that wasn’t the case for Will Levis.

The first overall pick was Bryce Young going to the Carolina Panthers as expected. Then the Houston Texans selected C.J. Stroud, leaving aside the concerns around his reportedly low score in the cognition test that could have hindered his draft position.

At the fourth spot the Indianapolis Colts took Anthony Richardson as a prospect with a big upside based on his athletic ability. The other player that was expected to go in day 1 as well was Levis, although he ended up getting out of the round. He didn't last long the following night since the Tennesse Titans took him immediately.

Tennessee trade with Arizona Cardinals to get Will Levis

The first pick of the day was held by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a lot of teams were reportedly calling them. In the end, they selected cornerback Joey Porter Jr. But the Arizona Cardinals didn’t pass on the opportunity of acquiring more draft capital.

The Titans received the 33rd and the 81st picks in exchange for selections 41, 72, and a 2024 third rounder, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. They used that new choice to get the Kentucky quarterback planning for the future.

In the current roster Tennessee have Ryan Tannehill, although they could move on from him soon. Trading or releasing the veteran this season would save them 17.8M in cap space, per Spotrac. They could also let him go in free agency next year. Someone that will lose ground is Malik Willis, the 2022 third-round pick that was supposed to be the future of the team.