The 2023 NFL Draft is over after 259 picks during three days of excitement. After what Brock Purdy did with the San Francisco 49ers, the last selection now seems a bit more valuable. Check out who is Mr. Irrelevant 2023.

The 2023 NFL Draft started with the Carolina Panthers taking Bryce Young with the first overall pick on Thursday night. There were a lot of surprises in the middle like what the San Francisco 49ers did in the third round. Although the full list of selections is now completed.

Something that every year stands out is who was the last player picked. He receives the unfortunate tag of Mr. Irrelevant, but that wasn’t the case when the 49ers hit a home run drafting Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. The 262nd selection in 2022 definitely pushed more franchises to invest late draft picks to add quarterbacks to their rosters.

Purdy had a massive success as a rookie leading San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game. Despite an injury sent him to the bench early in that loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, his performances put them as the favorite to be the starting QB moving forward. That’s why it is interesting to know who the last prospect selected was.

Los Angeles Rams select Mr. Irrelevant 2023

Los Angeles Rams have been taking big swings for veteran the last couple of years trying to win the Super Bowl. They were able to do it in the 2021 season, although now they are rebuilding their roster around the stars they still have such as Aaron Donald or Matthew Stafford. A pick worth mentioning was quarterback Stetson Bennett from Georgia. However they also had the last selection of the draft.

Desjuan Johnson is Mr. Irrelevant 2023. The 259th overall pick is a defensive lineman out of Toledo that will be able to line up next to a future Hall of Famer. He had 5.5 sacks, 16.5 tackle-for-loss, and one interception in 14 games played last year.