Baker Mayfield's time with the Carolina Panthers is over. The NFC South team is set to release the quarterback and everybody is wondering which team will sign him.

Baker Mayfield didn't last too long in Carolina. After a very rough start of the 2022 NFL season, the quarterback is going to search for a new team as the Panthers are set to release him soon.

When Baker Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers, everyone was shocked. The NFC South team already had Sam Darnold as quarterback, but they didn't trust him and that's why they made a move for the former Oklahoma player.

Even though Mayfield won the race against Darnold for the starting quarterback job, he quickly lost it to P.J. Walker. Now, the Panthers just realized they don't need him anymore.

Report: Baker Mayfield will be released by the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have had enough from Baker Mayfield. Even though they traded for him during the 2022 NFL offseason, the NFC South team is not convinced with his performance and that's why they are moving on from him.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers decided to cut Baker Mayfield after 13 weeks of the 2022 season. The NFC South team will stick to P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold as their quarterbacks for the rest of the campaign.

Baker Mayfield played seven games with the Panthers; six as a starter with a 1-5 record. He completed 119 passes out of 206 for 1313 yards, six touchdowns and the same amount of interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 74.4, his lowest in five years of career.

It is uncertain what will be Mayfield's next move. After Jimmy Garoppolo's injury, San Francisco 49ers fans started wondering if their team could use the former Cleveland Browns player for the rest of the season as they only have Brock Purdy, 2022 Mr. Irrelevant, available for this position.