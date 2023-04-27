Lamar Jackson became the NFL's highest-paid player and Ben Roethlisberger had a very special message for the quarterback. Check out the details.

Lamar Jackson will stay with the Baltimore Ravens as he just signed a record five-year contract for $260 million. The quarterback is only 26 years old, but is the new highest paid player at the position in NFL history.

So, after all the controversy regarding the non-exclusive franchise tag and the lack of interest from other teams, Lamar Jackson can now focus on bringing a Super Bowl trophy to Baltimore.

Of course, the reactions arround the league were spectacular. Ben Roethlisberger, who had been criticized for his opinino about Lamar Jackson, got the record straight with a very important message.

Ben Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Lamar Jackson

A few weeks ago, Ben Roethlisberger sparked a huge controversy when speaking about Lamar Jackson's skills in his famous podcast. Even Robert Griffin III, a former teammate of Lamar and now a TV analyst, confronted him on social media and said Lamar had better stats in the pocket. These were the words by Big Ben.

"With Lamar, you want to bring safeties down to help stop the run. You don't really fear Lamar's accuracy all the time. He's got a huge arm, he can make things happen when he scrambles, but you don't fear him just sitting in the pocket and picking you apart. So, you bring safeties down because you do fear him running because he's a different level runner. So, you fear that."

Now, prior to the big contract announcement with the Baltimore Ravens, Roethlisberger took notice of what's been said about him and got nothing but praise for Lamar Jackson.

"It was nothing but a compliment. I respect Lamar. Lamar is an abosulte freak and he is game-changer. All I said was people are more scared of hi legs than his arm. I've sat in meetings and no one ever said, get him out of the pocket. With Lamar, you want to keep him in there. He is more dangerous out there."

Ben Roethlisberger said only Robert Griffin III took his words out of context. "Use the whole thing (of his first statement). I'm not trying to make this a big deal. It was just one guy taking it (RGIII). It's more scary when he's out of the pocket. That's what I said. There's no dig."