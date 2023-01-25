The Cincinnati Bengals are once again in the fight for the AFC Championship. Joe Burrow, the team's quarterback, analyzed the Playoffs and revealed which is the team to beat this year.

Joe Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals to another AFC Championship game. As the game approaches, the quarterback got real on which of the four remaining teams is the one to beat this Playoffs in order to the Vince Lombardi trophy.

As of today, Joe Burrow is probably on the top five quarterbacks in the NFL. The 26-year-old shows each game why he was the No.1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and now he's fighting once again for a chance to win the Super Bowl.

But of course, it is not going to be an easy task for him. The other three teams remaining (Chiefs, Eagles and 49ers) had a great season and the quarterback is aware of it by revealing which is the toughest of them all.

Joe Burrow gets real on which is the team to beat in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The Bengals have had a remarkable 2022 season, but they want more. Cincinnati is looking forward to play back-to-back Super Bowls, but this time with a different ending by lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy.

But first, the AFC North Squad will have to face the Chiefs for the Conference Championship. Burrow is currently 3-0 against Kansas City, but he has a huge respect for them.

"We've been in these spots. We have the experience," Joe Burrow said Wednesday. "We know what team we're playing: a team that's been to this game the last five seasons, and they've all been in that stadium. So, to me they're still the team to beat, and we're coming for them. But we know it's gonna be tough. It's gonna be hard fought, and we know the kind of players they have on that side."

The 2022 AFC Championship game will be the same one as last year's. The Bengals arrived in 2021 as the underdogs, but they defeated the Chiefs and earned their ticket to the Super Bowl LVI, where they lost to the Rams.

Will this year be the same or could Mahomes be able to end Burrow's winning streak against the Chiefs?