One of the most frigtening moments in history of football happened during Week 17's MNF. Damar Hamlin, Bills' safety, suffered a cardiac arrest after he tried to block Tee Higgins and had to receive CPR on field to stay alive.

"Everything's OK. He's [Hamlin] doing good, so I'm in a good place right now,"Higgins said Thursday, via Fox19 in Cincinnati. "Just telling me that she's [Hamlin's mom] thinking of me, praying for me, and things like that. She's telling me he's [Hamlin] OK and all positive stuff. ... It feels good knowing that he's OK and doing better makes me feel better inside."

Of course it was not a good moment for Hamlin, but neither for Higgins. Despite this difficult situation, the Bills player is recovering and of course Tee is thankful for it.