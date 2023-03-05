Just before the start of free agecny, Bill Belichick and the Patriots could make an unexpected move at the quarterback position.

The New England Patriots had another disappointing season without reaching the playoffs. Bill Belichick's team controlled their destiny in Week 18, but, a crushing loss against the Bills combined with a win by Miami facing the New York Jets left them out of contention.

After Tom Brady's retirement, the Patriots haven't lived up to the expectations. Mac Jones doesn't seem to be the franchise quarterback of the future and a big problem is the AFC East absolutely crowded. The Bills are contenders, the Dolphins look back on track and the Jets could be in a very solid rebuilding process.

Considering this scenario, the next weeks are crucial for the New England Patriots. The start of free agency is right around the corner and that will bring a major quarterback carousel. Read here to find out the possible big move by Bill Belichick at the QB position.

Patriots and Bill Belichick make unexpected quarterback move

According to a report from Sirius XM NFL Radio, the New England Patriots have decided to cut quarterback Brian Hoyer. For many years, Hoyer was seen by Bill Belichick as the ideal backup for the system.

If this decision regarding Brian Hoyer is confirmed, the depth chart for the Patriots will have Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The big question is if New England would go for a big splash in free agency or wait for the NFL Draft to add a quarterback.

Since March of 2020, Brian Hoyer was a backup for New England in his third stint with the Patriots. In an incredible feat, the 37-year old quarterback has started in the NFL for seven different teams. Though Hoyer had still one year remaining on his contract, Bill Belichick could go in another direction.