Once Tom Brady left in 2020, the Patriots had a very difficult mission: to rebuild and still compete without him. It has not been easy as the Bills, Dolphins and Jets have improved a lot since then.

As the head coach is preparing the 2023 season, he is looking to build the best roster possible to fight once again for a title. However, a key player of his defense has told him he won't play anymore.

Three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots decides to retire before the 2023 season

Dont'a Hightower has announced his retirement after nine seasons with the Patriots. He was selected in the 2012 NFL Draft with the 25th-overall pick and he won three Super Bowls with New England.

"Today, I am officially retiring from the NFL," the three-time Super Bowl champion wrote on a letter for The Players' Tribune on Tuesday. "I know these announcements always feel bittersweet, but I can't think of a better story than the one I wrote in New England. A decade, three Super Bowls, two Pro Bowls, and the birth of my son -- all playing for one franchise. How many guys have a story like that?

"So this is a happy day for me, and I just wanted to let you all know how much I appreciate you embracing a Southern kid from Lewisburg, Tennessee."