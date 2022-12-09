Head Coach Bill Belichick got butally honest about the New England Patriots' season-long struggles to move the chains and put up points on the scoreboard.

Throughout his career, Bill Belichick has built his teams starting with the defense. That formula worked out pretty well with Tom Brady leading the way on the other side of the gridiron, but not so much as of late.

Mac Jones has failed to take a step forward in his development, and the Patriots don't have the offensive personnel to put together an explosive offense. That has been reflected on the scoreboard more often than not.

Also, the fact that Belichick refuses to name an Offensive Coordinator has only made their offensive struggles even more evident. Even so, the veteran Head Coach doesn't seem all that worried about that.

NFL News: Bill Belichick Says Patriots Will Change Their Offense Depending On The Rival

“We need to just keep working to improve it every week,” Belichick said. “This week will be different. Arizona’s a different defense than Buffalo. Buffalo’s a different defense than Minnesota. Minnesota’s a different defense than the Jets. So it’s not as simple as improving your time in the mile run. I mean that’s not what this is. This is about competing against another team. So we’ll see what all that entails as we get into Arizona. But we need to continue to work to do things better on our end. Then as it relates to our specific opponent, then match them up and doing well against that opponent. So that’s really the process.”

“Mac’s a very competitive guy,” Belichick said. “Love his attitude, love his passion for the game. He works as hard as anybody. As we move forward, try to work to find ways to be more efficient, be more productive in every area. So that’s coaching, playing, interaction with teammates, etc.”

Truth be told, the Patriots aren't good enough to compete right now, nor will they be until they hire a competent OC. Also, Mac Jones may not be as good as they thought he'd be after a promising rookie season.