In the wake of yet another disappointing ending to the season, Josh Allen is willing to make a big change in his game and Bills general manager Brandon Beane is excited about it.

The Buffalo Bills seemed to have everything to finally get to the promised land last season, but they once again suffered a sad ending to their Super Bowl aspirations. Therefore, everyone at the organization looks willing to do whatever it takes to finally succeed this year.

Head coach Sean McDermott will be adding the defensive duties to his responsibilities, general manager Brandon Beane could strengthen the roster before Week 1 and Josh Allen vowed to take less risks.

The quarterback has frequently made the most of his dual-threat abilities, but many times he exposed himself to dangerous hits. Therefore, his willingness to have his own protection in mind is something that makes the GM happy ahead of the 2023 season.

Brandon Beane glad with Josh Allen taking less risks

“Don’t let him fool anybody,” Beane told The Jim Rome Show, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. “When it’s time to make a big play or we have a gotta have it moment and he doesn’t see an opportunity to throw it, he’s gonna tuck it and run. I’m just glad he’s at least open to being a little bit smarter and picking his spots maybe a little bit more than he did last season.”

Josh Allen says he may change his approach

Allen is one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the league. However, many times it looked like he ran unnecessary extra yards, and even though injuries haven't been a problem for him so far, he's aware that he can't risk getting seriously injured.

“I’ve always had the mindset of, I’ve been a football player first and a quarterback second,” Allen said about his style of play, via Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today. “At some point that is going to have to switch. When that point is, I don’t know. I guess I’ll let my body tell me.

“It sounds crazy, but I’m getting older. I know I can’t continue to do this. I know when I’m using my youth, I feel like I can, but over the course of my career, I’m going to have to learn to adapt and change.”

Allen it's not just doing what's best for him, but also what's best for the team. Everyone needs to play their part to succeed, so we'll see if this change ultimately helps the Bills challenge for the elusive title.