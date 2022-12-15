Von Miller's 2022 NFL season ended with a torn ACL. But not everything is bad for the linebacker as his injury has prepared him for retirement and the Buffalo Bills are thankful for that.

Von Miller won't sit for the rest of the season and will help Bills' front office

But even though Miller won't be with Bills' defense, he will be with the team sidelined. The linebacker has revealed his plans during this time and he's already preparing everything for his retirement.

"When I get back to Buffalo I'm gonna job shadow Brandon Beane (Bills' General manager)," Miller said on the Pat McAfee show. "Any time that I have, I'm gonna pour it back into football.

"I'm a fan of football in general and eventually my goal is to be a GM. I saw what the Bills have been building and it caught my attention," added the Super Bowl 50 and Super Bowl LVI champion.