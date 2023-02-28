Sean McDermott will have to overcome a key absence in the 2023 NFL season as a member of his coaching staff is leaving the Buffalo Bills this year.

The Bills have plenty of work to do this offseason. Even though they've done enough to strengthen themselves in their division, none of their efforts have so far been enough to make it to the Super Bowl.

Last season was particularly disappointing for Buffalo, who failed to reach the AFC Championship game for the second straight year. Despite being one of the strongest contenders at the beginning of the season, they were eliminated by Joe Burrow's Bengals in the divisional round.

Sean McDermott wasn't happy about it, claiming everyone — including himself, Josh Allen and the front office — need to do better. However, the head coach will have to figure out how to replace one of his key assistant coaches.

Sean McDermott, Bills lose key member of coaching staff

The Bills announced Tuesday that Leslie Frazier will no longer be the team's defensive coordinator in 2023 as he's taking a year off from coaching. It's certainly a huge blow for Buffalo, since Frazier managed to form one of the toughest defenses in the league.

Having joined the Bills in 2017 — when McDermott also took the head coaching job — Frazier led a defense that ranked top five in the NFL in six seasons: first in yards allowed per game (315), third in points allowed per game (20), and second in turnovers (99 INTs, 158 takeaways).

The Bills had already moved pieces in the coaching staff, but this is probably the biggest change for next season. In the meantime, they hired Al Holcomb as senior defensive assistant.