Stefon Diggs had the last laugh on his fight against Eli Apple. The Buffalo Bills receiver trolled the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback after he lost the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stefon Diggs didn't take very well their elimination from the 2022 Playoffs and quickly got back at the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver trolled Eli Apple for losing the AFC title after the cornerback mocked him for what happened in the Divisional round.

The Bills were not able to keep the Super Bowl favorites tag until the end. Buffalo was a really strong squad, but the Bengals had another thought and eliminated them from the 2022 NFL season.

But this rivalry went beyond the football field. After the Divisional round, Eli Apple decided to mock Stefon Diggs and other Bills' players, but now the wide receiver took revenge and trolled the Bengals cornerback.

Stefon Diggs gets back at Eli Apple after the Bengals CB mocked him

A huge rivalry is growing between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The AFC East squad was eliminated by the North team, which led to Eli Apple mocking his rivals after the Divisional round.

The cornerback tweeted "Cancun on 3" answering a tweet by Diggs, refering to the early vacations that the Bills got. In that moment, the wide receiver only called him a 'clout chaser', but he took revenge after the AFC Championship game.

The morning after the Bengals were defeated by the Chiefs in the race for the AFC title, Stefon Diggs published a video of famous rapper Drake laughing. Then, he tweeted "that’s why I mind my business and just play the creases."