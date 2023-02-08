Following another early elimination from the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills continue making changes to Sean McDermott's coaching staff.

The 2022-23 NFL season didn't end as expected for the Bills. Once again, Buffalo fell very short of a trip to the Super Bowl as it failed to reach the AFC Championship game for the second straight year.

This time, it was the Cincinnati Bengals who ended their aspirations in the Divisional Round. In the wake of that painful defeat, head coach Sean McDermott said everyone, including QB Josh Allen and the front office, needed to improve.

The team has many months left before the new season starts but it has already started making changes to the coaching staff. Now, the Bills have reportedly made another addition to the coaching staff.

Bills hire new defensive assistant for 2023 NFL season

According to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, the Bills are hiring Al Holcomb as senior defensive assistant for the 2023 season. Holcomb knows McDermott from their time together in Carolina, where Holcomb was still working before taking this job—he served as the Panthers' interim defensive coordinator and assistant head coach with Steve Wilks.

The Bills' previous change in the coaching staff was at safeties coach, bringing in Joe Danna shortly after fifiring Jim Salgado. Whether these changes are the answer to the Bills' problems remains to be seen. But at least something is changing in Buffalo.