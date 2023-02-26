The Denver Broncos want to take back the AFC West from the Kansas City Chiefs. To do so, Sean Payton has hired a key piece to compete for the Division in the 2023 season.

A new era will start at Colorado. Sean Payton has been hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos for the 2023 season. He wants to recover the AFC West, which has been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs, by adding a key piece to his team.

Can Sean Payton be the head coach that leads the Broncos to success? After multiple attempts to find one, Denver decided to make a blockbuster trade and bring the 59-year-old from the Saints.

He wants to prove Denver was right by giving their 1-st round pick for him, so he has started building a super team in order to get the Broncos back to the first spots of their Division.

Sean Payton adds former Chargers' offensive coordinator

Broncos' front office is giving Sean Payton almost everything he asks for. The head coach is looking forward to compete with Denver against Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers to win the AFC West title in 2023.

For this reason, Payton has now hired former Chargers' offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to do the same job for the Broncos. He was released by Los Angeles once the 2022 season ended and Sean decided to get him as soon as possible.

Lombardi used to work with Payton in the New Orleans Saints as quarterbacks coach. He will work closely with Russell Wilson, who struggled last season to perform correctly even though the expectations from him were very high.