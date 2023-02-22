The Denver Broncos are preparing their 2023 NFL season and they are building a very competitive team for it. Now, they are interested in stealing a key piece for Bill Belichick at the New England Patriots to seek success.

The 2022 NFL season was a disaster for the Denver Broncos, but they are trying to leave it behind. Now, the team's front office is making some arrangement for the next campaign and they want to add one of Bill Belichick's key pieces at the New England Patriots to become more competitive.

Even though the expectations were high with the Broncos in 2022, they failed to succeed. Denver wasn't able to compete in the AFC West and their 5-12 record was a complete shock for their fans.

However, the team is willing to have a massive change for the next season. They have already hired Sean Payton as their head coach and now the front office wants to give him more weapons to find the success they desperately need.

Report: Broncos interview Matt Patricia to add him as defensive coordinator

Bill Belichick is seen as the master mind behind the Patriots success in the last 20 years. He has worked alongside great coordinators and Matt Patricia is one of them.

Patricia started his career as offensive assistant in 2004 with New England, but then he changed to the defense. That's where he really shined, creating a very solid team during Patriots' golden era.

He moved to the Detroit Lions to be their head coach from 2018 to 2020, but he failed. Then, he returned to the Patriots as Senior advisor, but his time at New England might end soon.

Sean Payton asked the Broncos front office to interview Matt Patricia for the defensive coordinator job. The head coach wants to build an elite staff around him in order to fight for the Super Bowl this year.

Patricia is not the only one that has been interviewed by Denver. Former Jets and Bills HC Rex Ryan, ex-Broncos HC Vance Joseph and former Saints-co DC Kris Richard have met with the team for the job.